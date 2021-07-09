Spain successfully passes the first test against France

07/08/2021

On at 22:03 CEST

Spain surpassed with note the friendly duel against a powerful France, which they beat at the Martín Carpena de Málaga, 86-77 and where one of the highlights was the base of Masnou, Ricky Rubio (16). For the French, Fournier, of the Celtics, contributed 20 points.

Spain, 88

(21 + 23 + 21 + 21): Ricky (16), Rudy (11), Claver (5), Juancho (3), Marc Gasol (8) -five starting-, Pau Gasol (7), Sergio Rodríguz (14 ), Brizuela (0), Willy Hernangómez (6), Garuba (0), Oriola (0), Abalde (11), Llull (5).

France, 77

(24 + 14 + 20 + 19): De Colo (17), Fournier (20), Albicy (2), Yabusele (8), Fall (4) -starting five-, Ntilikina (7), Cabarrot (9), Poirier (8), Cornelie (2), Cordinier (0).

Referees:

Antonio Conde, Yohan Rosso and Luis Miguel Castillo. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Friendly match played at the Martín Carpena in Malaga, before 3,587 spectators.

Spain faced the first serious rival in its preparation for the Games, against a France that had many casualties, but also with a powerful team. Y the French proved right from the start that they are a team to be reckoned with in Tokyo.

With players like De Colo or Fournier (Celtics), they were very effective from the start, especially from the triple with an inspired Cabarrot (3), which led the French team to dominate by seven points (16-23), forcing Sergio Scariolo to request a time-out.

Abalde leads the reaction

The Spanish reaction came from the hand of Alberto Abalde, who with five consecutive points, including a triple, allowed Spain to reduce differences in the end of the first quarter (21-24). The Spanish reaction had to come from the defense, and achieving a little more success in the shot, which did not quite work in the first 10 minutes.

France reopened a small gap of 5 points (25-30), but those of Scariolo reacted again based on the triple. Rudy’s first tied the duel at 30 and another from Abalde, the most inspired, put Spain ahead (33-30).

With the leadership of Pau Gasol, the best minutes of the Spanish team arrived. With a fast game offensively and better defending the French outside shot, Control of the match went to Spain, who managed to reach the break with a six-point advantage (44-38).

‘Show’ Ricky Rubio

In the resumption, France reacted immediately with a 0-5 (44-43), but Spain returned to move the ball well in attack, with an inspired Ricky Rubio (12 points in the quarter) and the Scariolo’s set again picked up a run to go with a maximum of 10 (61-51).

It seemed the party on track, but France, with many offensive resources, reacted hand in hand with Nando De Colo to get close to three (61-58) after a partial of 0-7. TO Despite the French reaction, Spain finished fourth ahead (65-58).

Sergio Rodríguez took over from Ricky and with two consecutive triples, he gave Spain the maximum (73-60).

France tried to get back into the game with points from Fournier and Poirier (78-70), but a triple from Marc Gasol reopened the rent at 11 (81-70) and another by Rudy (84-73) made the mission of France impossible to which they will be measured again this Saturday, in Paris.