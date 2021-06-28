Spain subscribes to the quarterfinals of the Eurocup

06/28/2021 at 8:33 PM CEST

One more time and it’s already been seven times. The Spanish team has passed the round of 16 after beating Croatia 3-5 and wins a ticket to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. His rival will emerge from the winner of the tie between France and Switzerland, who meet tonight (9:00 pm) in Bucharest.

It cost Luis Enrique’s men sweat and tears and they had to row against the current, after Unai Simón’s inexplicable error in controlling a ball that ended up sneaking into the back of the net. The ‘Roja’ rolled up their sleeves and managed to turn the scoreboard, thanks to goals from Sarabia, Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres. The Croats managed to tie the result in the discount to send the match to extra time, where, finally, Morata and Oyarzabal handed down a ruling in favor of the Spanish team.

It will be the seventh time that Spain has played in the quarterfinals of a European Championship of the eleven in which it has participated. In four of them he has reached the final and in three he managed to conquer the Old Continent: 1964, 2008 and 2012. On the other hand, in two editions of the European championship she packed her bags in the quarterfinals after being eliminated: 1996 (against England on penalties) and 2000 (against France).

Exceeds the previous edition

Spain has managed to improve the path it traced in the previous edition of the Eurocup, 2016, played in France. The ‘Roja’, then led by Vicente del Bosque, was eliminated in the second round after losing 2-0 against Italy, with goals from Chiellini and Pellé in discount.

On that occasion, too, the national team qualified second in the group stage. Precisely, due to a defeat against the Croatian team in the third and last day of the group stage by 2-1.