Spain submits Montenegro and will play the quarterfinals against Serbia

Spain qualified for the quarter-finals of the Women’s Eurobasket after clearly beating Montenegro (78-51) in the round of 16 tie. Lucas Mondelo’s set they will now face Serbia this Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Spain, 78

(26 + 19 + 21 + 12): Gil (5), Ndour (17), Ouvina (8), Palau (2), Quevedo (2) -starting five-, Cazorla (11), Dominguez (4), Ginzo (X), Carrera (4), Casas (2), Conde (19), Rodríguez (2).

Montenegro, 51

(18 + 9 + 14 + 10): Dubljevic (10), Gatlin (10), Mujovic (8), Pasic (9), Jovanovic (10) -initial-, Aleksic (2), Zivkovic (2), Kovacevic ( 0), Lazarevic (0), Javcik (0),

Round of 16 match of the Women’s Eurobasket, played in La Fonteta (Valencia), before 3,000 spectators.

Spain, As it happened against Slovakia, she came out determined to put pressure on Montenegro from the first minute, with a great Astou Ndour (11 points), which led Spain to dominate the first quarter, although with small differences, and that they went to the eight points at the end of the first 10 minutes (26-18).

The set of Lucas Mondelo stepped on the accelerator in the second quarter, where the Spanish defense clearly rose in level. The Montenegrins had many problems to score and as a result of that defense, Spain was gradually opening the electronic (37-23).

A defense of 10

The Spanish defense wreaked havoc on Montenegro, which could not find a way to score points, while María Conde led operations in attack (15 points) to continue to break through the electronic parto reach a maximum of 18 points at halftime (45-27).

In the resumption, Lucas Mondelo made many rotations but the level of the Spanish team remained the same altor. With a suffocating defense, Montenegro could not find spaces, and Spain managed to run in all its actions.

Thanks to that control in defense and ease in the transition, the differences not only remained but reached a maximum of 25 (66-41) at the end of the third quarter.

Despite having the game resolved, Spain did not lower the piston, allowing all the players to have their role and to build up confidence for this Wednesday’s duel against Serbia. All a bone that will test the strength of Spain in this Eurobasket in La Fonteta.