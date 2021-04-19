Spain studies delaying the second dose of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines -El Mundo

MADRID, Apr 19 (Reuters) – The Spanish Ministry of Health is studying delaying the second dose of some coronavirus vaccines for people under 80 years of age in order to maximize the number of people who have received at least one injection, it reported on Monday the newspaper El Mundo, citing an official document.

Under the proposal, patients would receive a second injection of the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna after eight weeks, instead of the current three, El Mundo said.

The Health Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(Information from Nathan Allen, edited by Inti Landauro, translated by Aida Peláez in the Gdansk newsroom)