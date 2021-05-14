Spain starts the ‘great escape’ by road in the first weekend without perimeter closures

Spain is experiencing its first full weekend out of the state of alarm for the first time in six months after it declined on May 9, which allows, among other things, mobility between communities. After half a year without being able to move freely, the Spaniards have faced this Friday with enthusiasm and have embarked on an exodus towards the coast that has left mileage retentions in some points of the road network.

The traffic jams started around 3:00 p.m. in the exits of the big cities, mainly in Madrid, which from that time until 7:00 p.m. has seen an increase in trips to leave the city by 53% compared to the same time slot last week. In the vicinity of the capital, complications have continued throughout the afternoon, especially on the A-42 due to an accident and the A-5 near Arroyomolinos.

In addition, they have registered several accidents in the province of Barcelona that have caused traffic jams and slow traffic, two of them on the AP-7: one between Ripollet and Barberá in the direction of the city -with more than 6 kilometers of traffic jam- and another in Sant Celoni towards Girona.

Another accident, in which four vehicles have been involved in the area of ​​Requena (Valencia) on the A-3 and in the direction of Madrid, has originated queues of up to 13 kilometers. In Murcia there have been difficulties on the A-7 at the height of Espinardo towards Almería. In Seville, on the A-4 there have been problems in Los Palacios and Cabezas de San Juan towards Cádiz.

The tragic news of the day has been the death of two people, who have died charred when they left the road and their vehicle caught fire after falling down an embankment when they were driving this Friday afternoon on a hill in the Toledo town of San Pablo de los Montes.

Also train stations have suffered from greater crowds of citizens who wanted to escape from their locality in search of moments of relaxation in other corners of the country. Thus, the Puerta de Atocha Renfe station, in Madrid, has seen how the influx of people skyrocketed compared to the previous days; something that has also happened in Sants, in Barcelona.

For this weekend, Renfe has sold 15,200 new banknotes and it has incorporated double-ended trains, which it had not used since the start of the pandemic. In fact, sales in recent days have increased by 40%, with coastal locations as the main destinations. Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona and also Seville have become the cities of choice for travelers, to the point that the company has had to add 4,000 seats on the routes between the capital and the city of Barcelona.

In this pilgrimage of the Spaniards to the stations and places of the coast, it has also been favored by the entry into operation last Monday of the low-cost railway operator Ouigo.

Latest news on the operation exit of traffic the first weekend after the State of Alarm