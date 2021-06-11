Spain stands up against sexist violence

Concentration at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via .)

Thousands of women in the Puerta del Sol in Madrid and hundreds in many other Spanish cities. Society has risen this Friday night against sexist violence after the appearance of the body of the girl Olivia, kidnapped, along with her little sister Anna, more than a month ago by her father and the murder of Rocío Caíz at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

In the center of Madrid there have been shouts of “here we are feminists”, “if we do not fight together they will kill us separately” or “they are not parents, they are abusers”. The concentrations have been replicated throughout the country, with points such as Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Pamplona, ​​Salamanca or Tenerife.

So far in 2021, 19 women have been murdered by sexist violence and 1,097 since 2003, the year in which these data began to be counted. The minors killed by this scourge this year are 3, and there are 41 that have been counted since 2013.

These are the images and the moments that have been lived this Friday:

Citizens of all ages have come to the central square with candles and messages to remember the missing girls in Tenerife. In the protest there were banners with the slogans “against sexist violence, patriarchal and Francoist justice and capitalist oppression” and “sexist violence has killed again.” In addition, they have asked to observe a minute of silence from 12 at night.

In Barcelona, ​​more than 600 people, according to the Guardia Urbana, have gathered this Friday night in Plaça Sant Jaume in Barcelona against sexist murders. At the protest, with a banner in front with the message ‘Enough of sexist violence and repression’, slogans such as ‘No es no’ and ‘Long live the feminist struggle’ have been chanted.

