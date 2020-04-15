The Executive, led by the socialist Pedro Sánchez, is studying various possibilities and measures, which would be gradually applied, and which are being discussed with the regional authorities.

Madrid- Spain remains in the stabilization phase of the coronavirus epidemic, although with ups and downs of deaths and infections, while the Government studies when and how would be the transition or “de-escalation”, always with caution, of the confinement drastic population, tax in mid-March.

Daily deaths fell to 523 that Wednesday, compared to 567 on Tuesday, but the new cases broke the bearish streak and increased by around 5,000, something that had not happened for a week, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

A part of the rise is due to the greater number of asymptomatic infected detected, and the increase will continue as more and more tests are done to detect the virus.

The total number of deaths reached 18,579 and the daily rate of deaths fell to 2.89%, the lowest to date.

The infections they grew to 2.95%, compared to the minimum of 1.79% on Tuesday, reaching 177,633 confirmed cases (27,538 are health professionals). On the contrary, 70,853 people were cured, almost 40% of the total.

MORE DIAGANOSTICS

Technicians from the Ministry of Health have already warned that the decline in recent days should be taken with caution, due to the readjustment of data expected after the four consecutive holidays of Easter.

The spokesman for Health for the epidemic, Dr. Fernando Simón, explained today that Spanish regions are progressively increasing their diagnostic capacity with more tests, which will make the evolution of the epidemic “difficult to interpret” in Spain for the next “two or three days”.

As for new hospitalized, there were 940 admissions the last day in all Spain, and its growth stood at 1.6% (the first time it fell below 2%). In contrast, intensive care patients rose 1.3%.

“Our epidemic continues downward, but does not imply that the risk has ended,” warned the epidemiologist Simón.

WHEN AND HOW TO RETURN TO NORMAL

Simón stated, however, that the reduction in the transmissibility of the virus will allow the relaxation of some of the strict measures to limit population mobility imposed a month ago by the Government, to which he attributed the decrease in the infections.

The debate revolves around issues such as allowing children to go outside, the recommended or mandatory use of face masks in public places, a lack of confinement by region or general, by age or risk group, and the progressive reopening of activities and establishments now closed.

The Executive, who runs the socialist Pedro Sánchez, studies various possibilities and measures, which would be gradually applied, and which are being discussed with the regional authorities.

In teaching, the resumption of face-to-face classes (suspended since March 16) will depend on health criteria, said the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá.

Elementary and secondary students will have this academic year, which will end on the scheduled date of June, a general pass and will repeat the course only in exceptional cases, according to what Celaá and the regional educational authorities agreed on Wednesday.

“No student will lose the course for reasons related to COVID-19,” emphasized the minister at a press conference, who stressed that the repetition of the course will be “very exceptional.”

Most students have followed the courses online since mid-March, although there are a certain number who cannot do so because they do not have computers or tablets, or even an internet connection at home.

In any case, the confinement it will last at least until April 26, the government insists, when the state of alarm ends, and could be extended for part of the month of May.

HARD REPROCHES OF THE OPPOSITION

The government, made up of the Socialist Party and the leftists of United We Can, faced congress today in severe criticism from the parliamentary opposition of conservatives, liberals and the extreme right for managing the crisis and the actual death toll.

Spain “it holds shameful world records” of affected, deceased and infected health workers, and the Minister of Health, the socialist Salvador Illa, acts with “improvisation”, “arrogance” and “aimlessly”, reproached the conservative deputy of the Popular Party (the main of the opposition), Concepción Gamarra.

The minister acknowledged that he is not satisfied with the numbers of deaths and infectionsHe stressed that all administrations work “without rest” and asked for the loyalty of all parties.

Pedro Sánchez he called for “unity” for a national economic reconstruction agreement. But the conservative leader, Pablo Casado, questioned the intention of the socialist ruler and accused him of “deceiving” everyone.

Sánchez will meet with the other political representatives from tomorrow, but it is still not certain that he will do so with Casado.

The epidemic destroyed nearly 890,000 jobs in Spain since March 12, a figure equivalent to the worst months of the previous economic crisis (September 2008-March 2009), according to the Government.

In addition, 3.9 million workers were affected by temporary employment regulation files, although they will receive an unemployment benefit.

