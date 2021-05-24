Spain Soccer Team: Luis Enrique declares on the absence of Sergio Ramos | National teams

The controversy was armed in Spanish territory with the call of Spain and in this sense an absence that few expected.

Luis Enrique Martínez, Spanish coach, explained the reasons why he has dispensed with captain Sergio Ramos for Euro 2020, considering that the Madrid central defender is not in “the right conditions” as he has not competed so far this year, and He recommended that he be “selfish” so he can return soon.

The coach informed Ramos of his decision in a phone call on Sunday night, “correct and polite”, hours before unveiling the list of 24 chosen in La Ciudad del Fútbol.

Aware of the repercussion of the adopted decision, Luis Enrique gave his explanation before starting his press conference. “Special mention to Sergio Ramos, our captain, who I have decided not to come because he has not been able to compete since January in the right conditions, nor has he been able to train with the group. I told him last night, I had a telephone conversation with him It is difficult and tough. Someone who has always been at his best and can help the team again in the future, “he said.

“It is a complicated decision but I always seek the benefit for the national team and the group. I recommended that he be selfish, that he think about him to regain his level and return to play for his club and for the national team,” he added without closing the door to his return for the final phase of the League of Nations or the World Cup 2022.

Luis Enrique admitted that injuries and situations like those suffered by Sergio Ramos cause him not to have his desired list to face the Eurocup, but he acknowledged that he had no hope that in the time remaining until the start of the tournament Ramos would go to improve after chaining several injuries.

“I would like him to be here. There was a possibility that he could recover until the competition but I see it unlikely as he has not been able to compete in recent months,” he said.

The coach did not want to reveal anything about the phone call and only affirmed that it was “a very polite and correct conversation, of great respect”, which he recalled has always publicly shown with praise to the player with the most international appearances in the history of the national team. “My recognition and admiration for him has always been clear, but I have to base myself on what we consider best for the national team.”

“Anything related to Ramos, any decision he made, would generate controversy. When I put 90 minutes on him because he did not rest, when he put it little because it was ugly and it was to add an internationality. I know the media noise that affects the coach, I accept it and I hope it does not affect the team that is ready to compete, that is my goal, “he admitted.

The absence of Ramos in the Eurocup has nothing to do, according to Luis Enrique, with the decision made for the Olympic Games, which the player also wanted to play. “I am not the one to decide anything that concerns the Games, for that there is a coach like Luis de la Fuente.”

The coach ruled out that in order to make a decision that he confessed he has “meditated a lot”, what happened in the last concentration had something to do with it, when he recently recovered from an injury without competition rhythm against Greece and for adding an internationality, the last five minutes before Kosovo.

“It has had nothing to do with it,” he ruled out. “They were different situations, he came from not being called up with Real Madrid, he played the first half as we had talked about and did not play until Kosovo for five minutes with the bad luck that he was injured. It has had an influence before that concentration and after that. his participation with his team, having no minutes, has worsened. That is what has been decisive, “he said.