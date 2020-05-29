Spain will help the Dominican Republic to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus on its most vulnerable population with the contribution of 283,000 euros that will go towards the protection of minors and women.

The Humanitarian Action Office of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) activated this Friday the emergency agreement that it maintains with the NGO Plan International to alleviate the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis in the Caribbean country, the most affected in that area.

This new activation is in addition to those already launched by AECID since the start of the pandemic with different NGOs in partner countries of Spanish Cooperation such as Mozambique, Senegal, South Sudan, Honduras, Egypt or Haiti, reported the Cooperation Agency in a statement.

Spanish actions aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19 through AECID humanitarian aid agreements now total more than one million euros.

VULNERABILITY OF THE MIGRANT POPULATION, WOMEN AND MINORS

The Dominican Republic is the Caribbean country most affected by the pandemic to date. It also has a high percentage of the migrant population, mostly of Haitian origin, regularly employed in informal jobs and without access to social measures adopted by the government.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 75% of this population group has no protection against the pandemic in the country.

In this context, with the financing approved today, the Spanish Cooperation will contribute to reinforcing the protection of women through the strengthening of a network of focal points made up of women, for mechanisms for the prevention and response of violence based on gender and sexual violence. in every community.

On the other hand, the mechanisms for the protection of minors will be reinforced, through community networks, awareness-raising, the identification of possible cases and coordination with the official actors of the Child Protection System.

The aid also includes the distribution to 1,200 families of support in cash, through coupons, and in kind, to respond to their basic needs; Hygiene kits for COVID-19, menstrual hygiene and recreational kits for minors will be distributed among them.

Likewise, the intervention foresees an awareness and prevention campaign in which to disseminate good hygiene and health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thanks to this activation, from June to September this year Plan Internacional will work in the Dominican provinces of Elías Piña, San Juan, Azua, Barahona and Pedernales.