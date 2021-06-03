Spain seeks the third consecutive final against Portugal

The current champion against one of the top favorites for the title. The Spanish U21 team faces this Thursday in Maribor from 6:00 p.m. to Portugal in the semifinals of a European which is very tight. Both Spaniards and Portuguese signed their classification to the last crossing before the final in extra time, in the case of Luis de la Fuente before Croatia (2-1) and in that of the Portuguese against a very good Italy (5-3). This Thursday both national teams will meet in an exciting semifinals.

Perhaps it was not the best match of the U21, but the double and the exhibition of Javi puado They allowed Spain to advance against the Croats and continue with the illusion intact in their race to get the fourth of the six Europeans in the last decade. The Espanyol player scored the first when Spain was stuck and resolved the match when everything seemed to indicate that the quarters were going to be decided from the penalty spot: “It’s good for us to win this way, in the dressing room there was a lot of euphoria after the game”Luis de la Fuente said after the meeting.

🇪🇸 Javier Puado helped secure Spain their spot in the semi-finals ⚽️⚽️ @ SeFutbol | # U21EURO pic.twitter.com/SLCTbqSze5 – UEFA U21 EURO (@ UEFAUnder21) June 1, 2021

Reinforced after the victory against Croatia in extra time, the Spanish team faces the quarter-finals with the aim of reaching the third consecutive European final. A dream that will need the best version of the Bryan ruiz, Javi puado Y Brahim, among others. Spain needs a better version of the player on loan from Real Madrid in Milan, a Brahim who did not have his best day against Croatia. His overflow and quality, keys in the fight for the title of Luis de la Fuente.

Portugal threatens with his great punch

There are eleven goals for Portugal in the four games played since the start of the U21 European group stage. Five of them scored in the quarterfinals against Italy in a spectacular match for the neutral spectator. The Portuguese U21 team comes in one of the best moments of recent years, especially at the offensive level: the Dany Mota, Gonçalo Romas Y Francisco Conceiçao, among others, threaten a Spain that will have to display that defensive security that allowed them to be eight games without conceding a single goal.

With confidence through the roof after eleven victories in a row, Portugal faces Spain in a very demanding height test for a Portuguese team that has never won the U21 European Championship. The national team of Rui Jorge It is entrusted to a group of young people of the highest quality to finish off the current champion and reach the final with the illusion of lifting the European title for the first time in its history.

Possible lineups:

Spain: Álvaro Fernández; Mingueza, Hugo Guillamón, Jorge Cuenca, Pedrosa; Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar; Brahim Díaz, Manu García, Bryan Gil; and Javi Puado.

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Queirós, Leite, Tomas Tavares; Bragança, Gedson Fernandes, Vitinha, Vieira; Gonçalo Ramos and Dany Mota.