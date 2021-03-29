Spain: schedule and where to see the qualification of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on TV and online, live today

Football

The Spanish selection He faces the second match of the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar today, Sunday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. Those of Luis Enrique face Georgia after the draw against Greece at the Borís Paichadze National Stadium (Tbilisi, Georgia) in La Roja’s second match in Group B of the standings, in which they appear Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia and Kosovo. The meeting can be seen openly on television by The 1 of TVE and with live commentary through the website of OKDIARY.