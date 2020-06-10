A tragedy involving young soccer players was revealed in Spain in the last hours. A human trafficking network subdued them on the promise of going to play in the all-star League and forced them into begging and prostitution.

The complaint was made by the Madrid newspaper ABC, which reported at least seven men of South American origin who were contacted by alleged headhunters in their countries and taken to Europe, where their documents were withheld to exploit them in the worst ways. There is a minor among those rescued by the Civil Guard.

The media reports the way they were taken, under deception, to Spanish territory: “To avoid suspicions at origin, the organization forced victims to pay for the trip to Spain, with the commitment that they would recover the amount very quickly with the work that they would already do in our country …

The families of the seven youths even went to lenders – with exorbitant interest charges – to pay for the trip. When the victims were already in Spain, they picked them up at the airport and took them to Prado del Rey (Cádiz), where they retained their documentation and took the money they had with them to control them at all times. “

According to the information from the authorities, the boys lived in a house in the worst conditions, with locked food in the cupboard and the obligation to go out to beg, always under strict surveillance by the captors, if they wanted to eat. Then, as an alternative, they offered to participate in a chat with homosexual contacts and induced them to prostitution, even in the midst of the confinement order.

“The sexual encounters took place in different towns in the province of Cádiz, to which the trafficker took the victim, and controlled the victim from the immediate vicinity. Once they collected, they took the money from them. Once the victim had participated in one of the In these encounters, he was threatened with passing this information on to his relatives in South America, “ABC revealed.

The tragedy of human trafficking thus takes advantage of the dream of these soccer players, who are living their worst nightmare, although now at least they are free of their captors and with the support of the Civil Guard. It was not explained if there are Colombians or not among the victims to guarantee their rights.

History has had a great impact in Europe, where players and their families are asked to always orient themselves towards the institutions, verify each contact and each invitation with clubs, Leagues and national Federations and distrust to a large extent those who offer professional miracles, because there will always be the danger of being the victim of a serious crime.