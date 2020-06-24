The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya. . / Fernando Alvarado / Archive

Madrid, Jun 26 . .- The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, assured this Wednesday that imposing restrictions on entry into the European Union (EU) to citizens of third countries according to their epidemic situation « is not a diplomatic exercise , but a sanitary exercise « .

At a press conference after holding a meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, the Spanish minister responded in this way when asked about the proposal that the EU establish common criteria for the opening of its external borders that take into account the situation of the coronavirus epidemic.

These criteria could prevent the entry of citizens from countries such as the United States, Brazil or Russia, where the epidemic has not yet been controlled.

Spain is committed to being the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) the entities that determine the incidence of cases among the population of a country that would allow its citizens to travel or not to the EU.

« It is about establishing clear epidemiological and sanitary criteria common to all, » said González Laya, for whom this « is not a diplomatic or mathematical game, but an effort to maintain the health security of citizens. »

González Laya and Szijjártó analyzed the situation of bilateral relations and pending EU issues such as immigration, an issue in which the position of the two countries differs substantially, so « the consensus is complicated, but necessary, » said the minister. Spanish.

He noted that, between the common points of Spain and Hungary, highlights the need to fight against mafias that traffic in migrants, the need to focus European efforts on the economic development of sending countries, the importance of distinguishing between asylum seekers , refugees and immigrants.

They also agreed on the need to open legal channels for immigration according to the needs of the labor market and the need to establish at European level a « fair and caring system » to tackle illegal immigration and guarantee the « solidarity » of the entire EU with the countries with an external border, such as Spain and Hungary.

« We have points of view that are not coincident, but we are going to continue working and building a consensus little by little, » stressed the minister.

His Hungarian colleague stressed the importance of Europe making progress on these common points in order to « avoid a new wave of immigration caused by the coronavirus that creates health and economic problems » by competing for jobs.

According to Szijjártó, Spain and Hungary have « different world views, but there are also common points » that can be worked on.