The daily rise in coronavirus deaths in Spain remained at a dizzying 2% on Thursday, as 440 people died in the past 24 hours, and the government apologized for the confusion over the isolation rules for children.

With 22,157 deaths, the second highest death rate in Europe, and 213,024 infections, the second highest rate in the world, Spain has some of the continent’s strictest restrictions, although it is gradually easing them as the epidemic slows.

“I know this isolation is not at all easy,” said Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias, confirming that minors under 14 will be able to take short walks under supervision after almost five weeks indoors – but they will not be able to play in playgrounds. .

“I want to apologize, because in the government, in the last days and hours, we have not been clear in explaining how you will be allowed to leave from Sunday,” he added.

On Tuesday night, after initially ruling out recreational outings for children, the government gave in to public pressure – including pots on the balconies – and allowed short, accompanied outings for the first time in more than a month.

In Catalonia, the streets and the famous La Rambla boulevard in Barcelona were virtually deserted on St. George’s Day, the patron saint of the northeastern Spanish region, when Catalans usually take to the streets with their loved ones, exchanging books and roses.

But people kept the traditions of the occasion, with roses on the balconies and exchanging books on the internet.

Spain began easing restrictions on some businesses last week, but restaurants, hotels and public spaces remain closed.

Hotels saw a 66% decrease in foreign visitors in March, although isolation did not take effect until the end of the month. Tourism accounts for 12% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the second most visited nation in the world.

European Union leaders are debating ways to revive their economies on Thursday, including a Spanish proposal for a 1.5 trillion euro recovery fund.

