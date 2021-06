It could not be for the two Spanish tennis players who were alive in Roland Garros Junior. So much Dani Rincon What Dani Aguilar they lost their respective matches to the French Arthur Fils (6-2 and 6-3) Y Luca van Asshe (7-6 and 6-4) in straight sets. In this way, the four semi-finalists of this junior ‘major’ are French, a fact that is great news for the French country for its future in the sport of racket.