Spain returns to the elite through the most difficult path

07/02/2021 at 9:46 PM CEST

Spain got on a roller coaster to return to the elite of soccer. He did it by the most complicated path, the penalty shoot-out, against a rival who had just eliminated France from eleven meters. Nothing is easy in this Eurocup or with this Spain, gradually converted into an example of personal improvement. Luis Enrique’s team once again starred in an agonizing episode to get back into the top four of the tournament.

Nine years after his success at Euro 2012, the one that closed the unforgettable winning cycle, Spain is once again among the greats.

He did so against Switzerland, a theoretically inferior rival that brought Spain to the brink. When extra time ended, all of Spain looked at the penalty spot with a grimace of disgust: the national team had missed their last five penalties and the Swiss goalkeeper had already shown his skills on penalties against France. Almost nothing.

It was a thick, slow-paced game that grew darker as the minutes ticked by. And that things started very well for Spain, which started with the wind in favor thanks to a rebound goal from Jordi Alba.

A thousand games in one

Once the panorama was clear, the selection did not know how to finish. He tried again and again – impossible to reproach this team for anything, of an inalienable offensive vocation – but he failed to hole.

Neither Morata nor Gerard Moreno had the necessary aim to beat Sommer. Sarabia, Olmo, Ferran Torres also struck again and again on the wings, but the Swiss defense applied rigorously and knew how to endure a result with which they seemed comfortable. From the start, Switzerland seemed to be holding on to the possibility of gambling everything on penalties, but found themselves with a gift from the defense. Pau Torres and Laporta made a monumental mess for Shaqiri to beat Unai Simón.

Row and row again

It was time to row again, one of the specialties of this team, forged in the mold of its coach: if something characterizes Luis Enrique is his fighting spirit.

The coach can discuss a thousand decisions, but we must applaud him that he has renewed the energy of the national team, a team that plays better or worse depending on the day, but always with the batteries on and without giving up any effort.

Switzerland was left with ten with a quarter of an hour to go, but even then Spain did not manage to unravel the Swiss web.

Without remedy, the party led to an extension that placed Spain in a difficult situation against a reserved rival, forced by their circumstances. Spain had everything but a goal because with the carousel of changes (Marcos Llorente and Thiago entered) the team had one more march, but it was insufficient to liquidate Switzerland.

In one of those desperate exercises, the party was doomed to penalties. It seemed like a condemnation for Spain, which started as a victim in what some still call the eleven meter lottery.

The batch started crooked, with a mistake by Busquets, but Spain re-emerged when it seemed dead. Unai Simón dressed as a hero and saved two penalties in a row, to Schär and Akanji.

And then yes the path to the elite was cleared again. Olmo and Oyarzábal scored and the team pushed back towards Olympus.