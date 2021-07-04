Spain returns to high risk for coronavirus with an incidence of 152 cases

The accumulated incidence continues the escalation that began a few days ago and already stands at 152.82 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Therefore, Spain once again enters levels of high risk incidence, a barrier from which he had lowered on May 18. The curve continues especially accelerated in young people under 30 years of age, which register levels above 400 points, with Cantabria and Catalonia shooting above 1,000.

The Ministry of Health has notified this Friday 12,563 new infections in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from Thursday, when 12,345 were reported. In total, 3,833,563 people have been infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the other hand, they have also been counted 28 deceased, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus in the pandemic to 80,911. Assumes a important rise compared to Thursday, when only 8 deaths were added.

The incidence increases in all the autonomous communities and in Ceuta. At this point, Cantabria and Catalonia are also in the lead, with 296 and 242 cases respectively. There are only four communities below the 100 contagion barrier per 100,000 inhabitants.

The communities that have registered the highest number of infections in the last 24 hours have been Catalonia, with 5,127 cases; Cantabria, with 1,017; and Castilla y León, with 603. The cases notified by the autonomous communities have doubled in a week (105%).

Likewise, the number of hospitalized for coronavirus is maintained. Those admitted to conventional beds decreased slightly, but ICU patients increased by two due to this pathology. The occupancy of intensive care beds with coronavirus patients is 6.39%. In the last 24 hours there have been 362 admissions and 287 registrations.

What’s more, Spain has broken a daily vaccination record this Friday for the second consecutive day after administering 765,399 doses in 24 hours. With this, 38.9% of the population is already fully immunized, more than 18 million people.