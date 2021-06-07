Spain returns to establish its best weekend in months

Again, Spain is experiencing its best weekend in relation to the coronavirus in many months. Health has reported 9,536 cases and 40 deaths, while the incidence has dropped two points since Friday and is already at 115 per 100,000 people in 14 days.

Last Monday the statistics marked the best start to the week since the summer, with 9,732 cases and 48 deaths during the weekend, a trend that was maintained throughout the following days except Friday, which marked a rebound in mortality daily.

In the last seven days, 91 people have died, a fact that Fernando Simón has highlighted in contrast to the “150 on average from a few days ago”. Only Madrid and Andalusia exceed ten. The confirmed deaths are 80,236, with a 2.2% fatality rate.

Of the accumulated incidence (AI) by territories, the ‘ceiling’ of La Rioja continues to stand out, with 215.68, almost double the national average. It is the only community above 200 cases. On the other hand, there are 10 points with an AI of less than 100. They are the Valencian Community (minimum with 40), the Balearic Islands, Ceuta, Galicia, Murcia, the Canary Islands, Asturias, Extremadura, Cantabria and Castilla-La Mancha.

The global number of positives recognized since the beginning of the pandemic is 3,707,523, with only 871 notified in the last 24 hours.

The UCI occupancy trend is stable but pointing towards a decline, Fernando Simón pointed out. As of this Monday, there is 3.33% occupancy in hospital plants due to covid and 11.79 in intensive care. Only Madrid (26.54%) exceeds 25%.

The epidemiologist has celebrated vaccination data as the main cause of national improvement. This weekend alone, more than 1.25 million doses have been given.

The percentage of total immunized population or …

