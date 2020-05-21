Attentive to the current context, and with the aim of normally resuming activities in public, Spain decided to schedule the 69th edition of the International Festival of Music and Dance in Granada. Look at all the details.

The 69th edition of the Granada International Festival of Music and Dance, scheduled between July 9 and 25 but with a special opening scheduled for June 25, will be the first public show to be held in Europe.

The objective of this country is, in its first steps, to recover public activity after the forced stop of pure knowledge, and to see how its citizens react to the return to ‘normal life’.

International Festival of Music and Dance of Granada, Spain.

The formal return will be when on June 25 the Orchestra and Choir Ciudad de Granada, under the direction of Andrea Marcon, interpret the “Requiem” of Mozart in the Cathedral of that city, in tribute to all those who cannot be present.

This was confirmed by its artistic director Antonio Moral to the Spanish newspaper ABC, where he confirmed that the meeting will be held “against all odds”, very excited to be the first public show to be held in Spain after several months.

Antonio Moral, Spanish culture manager and director of the Granada Festival.

In turn, he confirmed that on July 9, the same orchestra, but under the direction of Miguel Ángel Gómez-Martínez, will address the “Ninth Symphony” of Beethoven and a Granada Festival Medal to health workers.

Moral said that the realization of said festival is possible because the phase in which Spain will be, which allows outdoor shows as long as it does not exceed 50 percent of venues that do not have more than 800 locations.

Carlos V Palace of the Alhambra.

This is good news since these requirements are met by the Palace of Carlos V of the Alhambra and the Generalife Gardens, usual stages of the Granada International Music and Dance Festival.

This event in Granada will be one of the only three major festivals in Europe that will hold its celebration this year alongside that of Salzburg (Austria) and Pesaro (Italy), after several months in a row without live music and with an audience.

The collection planned will be donated to Caritas and the food Bank to attend to those affected, as explained by the director after the meeting of the Governing Council of the event. Let’s remember that the festival will be broadcast on television.

There is no exact date for the sale of the tickets yet, but they estimate that it should start a month before the start of the festival.