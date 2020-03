The Spanish Ministry of Health announced this Saturday that 832 people died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus, a new daily record in the country that brings the total death toll to 5,690, the second highest in the world.

The confirmed coronavirus infections increased in turn by 8,189, bringing the officially diagnosed cases to 72,248. The healed continued to increase strongly (31.3% in 24 hours) and are already 12,285, according to data from the ministry.