Spain reported this Tuesday 849 deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities in a day, according to the Ministry of Health. The total of deceased since the beginning of the crisis it totaled 8,189.

The contagions are 94,417, 9,222 more than twenty-four hours ago. Thus, the rate of infections increased again after several days of decline: this Tuesday it was 10.8%, compared to 8% on Monday.

Also, there are 19,259 recovered patients and 5,607 have required admission to the Intensive Care Units (ICU), according to the latest data.