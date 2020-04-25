Spain reported 378 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total of deceased amounts to 22,902. The fact of the day is that the number of fatalities rose slightly, since on Friday there were 367 registered. The total number of positive cases detected amounts to 223,759 people, 2,944 more than yesterday; while the cured ones are 95,708.

Spain meets this Saturday six weeks of drastic restrictions on population movement and limitations of commercial, educational, cultural, sports and leisure activities, imposed by the Executive since March 14 to curb contagion and prevent a collapse of the health system.

The health personnel sector, very affected by infections, He is especially critical of the actions of the political authorities and decided to bring the Executive to court., led by the socialist Pedro Sánchez, for issues such as the lack of sufficient protective material and the distribution of a batch of low-quality masks, which were later removed.

The General Council of Nursing (CGE) filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against Sánchez and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, for a crime against the safety of workers, which joins other complaints against regional and provincial health authorities.

The State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) announced another complaint against Illa for “alleged negligent action“Having distributed defective masks among health personnel, which put”at serious risk”The health of these workers.

The CESM claimed that the Government reconsidered “practically all of the management”Of the crisis of the epidemic. In a joint statement, health professionals on Thursday showed their “indignation”For those defective masks and demanded that all be subjected to the coronavirus test, as well as all the possible population.

The complaint was supported by the General Councils of Official Colleges of Dentists, Nursing, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists, Doctors, Podiatrists and Veterinarians of Spain, which group together more than 800,000 professionals. In his defense, Minister Illa informed Parliament that he recovered “down to the last penny”Of the 17 million euros paid for these defective masks.

The Government continues to ask for prudence and insists that compulsory confinement of the population is maintained, except for justified exceptions, while studying what the orderly and progressive transition towards normality will be like, which would start from the second half of May. To get started, children up to 14 years old will be able to leave the house from this Sunday for an hour a day to walk and play on the street, always accompanied by an adult.