The entrepreneurship It can be considered the spirit and hope of the economy and, as happened in 2008, it stops again as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. The creation of companies has plummeted almost 70% during the month of April, leaving the accumulated so far this year with a negative growth of 24.5%, according to data from the Axesor Economic Studies Office. The capital subscribed for the constitution of new companies remained below two billion euros in the first four months of the year.

April data from the first rating agency in Spain reflect that the health crisis is being noticed, and a lot, in entrepreneurship in Spain. During the first four months of the year only 26,412 companies were created, 24.49% less year-on-year and almost 3,000 fewer than in 2009, year that had, until now, the least number of ventures of the aforementioned period. April 2020 therefore confirms the worst records in the entire historical series.

Likewise, in the fourth month of the year, just 2,715 new companies were incorporated, also the lowest figure in the entire historical series. Compared to the same month of 2019, the drop is 69.67%.

It is noteworthy that entrepreneurship fell in each and every one of the 20 sectors in which Axesor divides economic activity, most with rates above 20%. Commerce, construction and hospitality -activities essential for the Spanish economy- registered interannual decreases during the quarter of 28.02%, 27.90% and 21.50% respectively. Even the transport and storage sector, which had pulled the car of the creation of companies so far in 2020, falls by 25.28%. The sector that regresses the least is the financial and insurance activities, -5.13%.

On the other hand, if we look at the absolute data for April, it can be seen that the Professional, scientific and technical activities They are third in number of startups (284). However, it is the commerce and construction sectors that continue to concentrate the largest number of new companies (464 and 362 respectively).

Regarding the capital subscribed for the constitutions during the first four-month period, it was 1,943 million euros, 7.73% lower than the closing of the same period of 2019. Never since 2008 has the capital disbursed by the new companies been below two billion euros.

Less entrepreneurship in all the CCAA

Geographically, all autonomous communities they lose entrepreneurial momentum in between January and April. With the exception of the Canary Islands (-17.14%) and Murcia (-19.10%), all of them registered negative variations of over 22%, with the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla (-53.85%), La Rioja ( -40.32%) and Cantabria (-36.69%) where business creation falls the most.

If we compare the months of April 2019 and 2020, the decline is more than 60% in practically the 17 regions and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Below this figure only remain Murcia, Navarra and Baleares. It should be noted that it is the worst month in the historical series in all regions.

The most striking cases are those of the Community of Madrid where, in April, 612 companies were created, more than three times less than a year earlier (1,967, -69% lower). In Catalonia The drop was higher, closing the month with 297 new companies compared to 1,811 in the same month of 2019 (-84%).

Bankruptcy proceedings are halted

For the second consecutive month, April closed with a drop in the number of bankruptcies. Only 54 were registered, 87.11% less than in the same month of 2019 In the first four months of the year, insolvencies fell 21.38% year-on-year (1,272). However, from the Cabinet of Economic Studies of Axesor insist that the figures respond to the administrative halt derived from the health crisis as well as the measures adopted by the Government of Spain to mitigate the effects of it on the business fabric, including , the interruption of the terms established in article 5 of the Concursal law.

The greater number of procedures (measured in absolute and monthly terms) occurred in manufacturing (17) and commerce (9). In the index accumulated between January and April, it is striking that it is the industrial activities and agriculture where the number of procedures was most reduced.

Of the 20 sectors in which Axesor divides the Spanish economic activity, bankruptcies have only increased in two of them during the four-month period: education (30.77%) and financial and insurance activities (23.53%).

By autonomous communities the number of bankruptcy proceedings increased in Asturias (52.94%) and Cantabria (45.45%). On the contrary, Navarra (-80%) and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla (-66.67%) are where the dissolutions are most cut. Catalonia, with 310, Madrid, with 238 and Valencia with 200, concentrate the greater number of procedures in the first four months of the year (59% of the total).