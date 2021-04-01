Spain remains above the EU average in number of researchers

The Ministry of Science and Innovation has published the report ‘Scientists in Figures 2021’, which analyzes the presence of women in the different fields and levels of science in Spain, with special attention to the research career in Public Research Organizations (OPIs) and universities.

The proportion of women in the overall research staff in Spain has increased to 41% (a percentage that has remained stable since 2009, at 39%), while in the EU female researchers represent 38% of the total. The number of female researchers has improved in the Public Administration sectors (52%), although in universities (43%) and in the business sector (31%) it has remained the same as in the last report.

It is a priority for the Government, a question of democracy and social justice. But in the case of science and innovation it is also a necessity

Pedro Duque

Scientists in Figures 2021 is the sixth edition of a series that began the Women and Science Unit with the publication of Academics in Figures 2007. The objective of this report is to identify and quantify gender gaps, advances and setbacks, which allow evaluating the gender impact of the R + D + I policies and guide new actions in favor of a full and equal participation of women and men.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, highlighted in the foreword to the report that equality between men and women “is a priority for the Government, a question of democracy and social justice. But in the case of science and innovation it is also a necessity. We cannot lose the talent of women, who are more than half the population, under any circumstances ”.

Inequality by areas and professional category

Although in Spain women are joining scientific careers more and more and faster than men, they do not do so equally in all areas. The report highlights the need to promote scientific vocations and techniques among young women, as evidenced by the fact that, although women are 56% of university students, in areas engineering or technology they only represent 25.4%.

In the research career, the low representation of women in the highest ranking category continues to be highlighted, while there is gender balance in the other research categories, which indicates a clear vertical segregation genre, also known as a glass ceiling.

Spanish public universities continue to have only 24.1% women among their teaching staff university professor.

This vertical segregation continues to be observed even more notably in decision-making positions, as is the case in the unipersonal governing bodies of universities and universities. IPOs, although the figures have improved slightly in the case of charges. This is the case of the highest level, female rectors, who represent 23% of the total in the case of public universities (they were at 8% in the previous report).

In the case of IPOs, the proportion of general directors or presidents of these entities it has risen to 50% (four women in the 8 IPOs). However, this situation has not yet been transferred to lower positions, since only one in four people who head research institutes or centers of the OPIs are women (35 out of a total of 143 institutes or centers).

Some lines of action specific in which progress should be made according to the report:

Integrate the gender perspective and reinforce the content on equality in training of students and teachers at all levels of education, so that they have the awareness and training necessary to eradicate gender stereotypes and promote vocations and science didactics with a gender perspective.

Bet on positive action measures, especially in the calls for R&D projects funding agencies to improve success rates and funding ratios obtained by principal investigators.

Train and train research personnel and other personnel working in this area for the elimination of gender biases that could be influencing the gender gaps identified throughout this report, and especially in the lower success rates of female researchers in different calls and of feminist studies in calls for R&D projects.

Ensure compliance with the requirement and follow-up of equality plans, reinforcement of equality structures and protocols for sexual and gender-based harassment in all sectors where research personnel carry out their activity, also in the business sector, in such a way that female research talent is attracted, retained and supported, the balanced presence in all areas and also break glass ceilings in decision-making positions.

Provide science institutions with mechanisms for monitoring of the implementation of plans and measures for equality and integration of the gender dimension in projects, in universities, OPIs and funding agencies, as well as evaluations of the achievement of objectives and positive gender impact of the measures.

Monitor within the framework of Women, Science and Innovation Observatory the level of compliance and implementation of equality policies, plans and measures in the science, technology and innovation system, to make the necessary adjustments and corrective measures to reverse gender gaps.

Source: MICINN

Rights: Creative Commons.