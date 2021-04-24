Spain registers the worst contagion data in more than two months, with 11,731

The worst data for daily coronavirus infections since February 18 (not counting every Monday, accumulated from the weekend). Health has reported an increase of 11,731 this Friday, which entails another rise in incidence, which gains three points, reaches 235 and is close to the limit of ‘extreme risk’ (250). In addition, 95 deaths have been registered since yesterday.

Despite the rise marked today, the ministry has been talking about “some stabilization” of the data after the effects of Holy Week, after up to three days in which the incidence has barely moved.

Of the almost 12,000 infections added to the global statistics of the covid in Spain (which rises to 3,468,617), in the last hours 5,591 have been notified. Madrid is close to 2,000 (1,909) and the Basque Country is close to a thousand in its community (934).

The increase in national incidence shows the opposite effect at the regional level. Andalusia falls from extreme risk to 248 cases on average per 100,000 people. Eight territories remain above: Basque Country, Navarra, Madrid, Aragon, La Rioja, Catalonia and Melilla and Ceuta.

Death rates in the last seven days also remain high, a metric offered by Health. In that period, 330 people have lost their lives due to covid (Madrid and Andalusia continue with the worst data, with 90 and 64 victims, respectively). The death toll officially caused by the pandemic in Spain is 77,591 as of April 23, with a fatality rate of 2.2%.

It is recommended to put the second dose of AstraZeneca

The EMA has clearly positioned itself in favor of continuing to vaccinate those who have already received a first dose with AstraZeneca.

The agency gives a recommended period of between 4 and 12 weeks between each puncture, since the benefits exceed …

