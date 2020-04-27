The coronavirus pandemic caused another 288 deaths in Spain in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 20, the Ministry of Health announced. With these new deaths, there are already 23,190 deaths in that country.

Health authorities estimate that the peak of the pandemic was exceeded on April 2, when 950 deaths were recorded in one day.

Another positive figure in Spain is the three thousand 024 patients recovered yesterday, which adds up to a total of 98 thousand 732 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily increase in new cases was 0.8%, while the deceased was 1.3%, numbers that had not been seen for weeks.

With these data, the health crisis in Spain shows a “clearly downward trend,” said Health spokesman for the pandemic, Fernando Simón, who insisted that the “magnitude of the decline is important.”

Once the contagion curve has been broken, the objective now is to consolidate this trend and decrease it “safely to move to an opening phase of mobility restriction measures,” said Simon.

JL

