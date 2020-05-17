With the official confirmation that 87 people died in the last 24 hours from coronvirus, Spain marked a new low of deaths from the pandemic since last March 16.

For the first time in more than two months, the number of daily deaths fell below one hundred according to the official count, with 27,650 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

By region, Catalonia leads the number of deaths in the last 24 hours, with 29, followed by Madrid, with 21, although the Autonomous Community of Madrid has the total number of deaths, 8,847.

The number of confirmed new cases in the last 24 hours was 421, a figure that also marks a significant decrease compared to yesterday, when 530 were recorded.

The total number of positives detected in Spain amounts to 277,719, the EFE news agency reported.

Yesterday, the Spanish government, in the hands of a center-left coalition made up of the Socialist Party and United We Can, anticipated that it will seek that Congress authorize the extension of the state of alarm decreed on March 14, for one more month.

This was announced by the Prime Minister, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, who in a television appearance anticipated that next week he will request authorization from Congress.

Sánchez explained that if there is no regrowth, the country could resume normality at the beginning of the summer, in June, so he begged the citizens to maintain “prudence” and “respect for sanitary measures.”

He added that he will seek a “great consensus in Congress to continue saving lives and fight the pandemic” and stressed that as long as the vaccine does not exist, it will be necessary to “live with the virus”.

The Spanish government has been negotiating for days with all the political groups with parliamentary representation the approval of this last one-month extension, which would be the fifth since the start of the exceptional measures by Covid-19 on March 14.

.