Spain registers the lowest death toll since August and 5,482 new cases of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has notified 5,482 new infections this Friday and has added 17 deaths to the official count. It’s about the lowest figure since August 28, when 15 deaths were recorded. The cumulative incidence drops one point and has reached 124 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The number of new infections has represented a slight increase compared to this Thursday, when 5,290 new positives were detected. Total, Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected with Covid-19 has been 3,668,658 people.

The group of those over 80 years of age, one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, is fully immunized in Spain. In total they are 2,835,268 million people of this age, who have received the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines against coronavirus, the necessary guideline to develop maximum immunity.

In the last 24 hours, 388,511 doses of any of the vaccines have been administered, bringing the total number of injections applied since the beginning of the process has risen to 26,133,689. More than 18.6% of the total population already has the complete vaccination schedule (two doses with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca or one with Janssen), 8.8 million people and more than 37% have received at least one puncture, more than 17.7 million people.

The communities will begin to face the immunization of those under 50 before the end of May, and some have even distributed appointments, such as the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Castilla La-Mancha. The priority for this month has been to inject at least one dose to everyone over 60, and so it has been: 94.6% of people have received a half prescription and 57.4%, the full prescription.

In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has Recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12-15 years of age. The European Commission is going to grant the commercial authorization to the vaccine. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that next week a new record will be set in the arrival of vaccines in Spain: a total of 4.6 million doses.