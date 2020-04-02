Spain registers more than 300,000 new unemployed in March due to the coronavirusMadrid, Apr 2 2020 (.) – Spain registered 302,265 new unemployed in March, due to the “extraordinary impact” on employment of “the health crisis of COVID-19”, announced This Thursday the Ministry of Labor. According to the local press, it is the strongest increase ever observed in unemployment statistics. Economic activity has been radically slowed down by the state of alarm and the confinement of the population decreed by the government on March 14 to stop the pandemic. The halt was accentuated with the government order, announced last Saturday, to cease until April 9 all non-essential activity, a measure that particularly affects construction and industry. , the ministry explained that the disease “has changed the trend in the evolution of the unemployment with which the month of March began.” Proof of this is that in the first twelve days of the month the Only 2,857 new unemployed registered.The global number of unemployed increased by more than 9% compared to February and also compared to March 2019.The services sector was the most affected in March, with 206,016 additional unemployed, in a country where tourism It represents 12% of GDP and a large number of temporary jobs. All sectors were affected, both construction (59,551 more unemployed) and industry (+25,194) and agriculture (+6,520). The impact on the labor market it is also reflected in the figures of affiliation to Social Security. From March 1 to 11, about 65,000 additional registrations were registered, but from 12 to 31, about 900,000 were lost, while the number of contracts signed in March fell more than 26% year-on-year. the total of unemployed stands at 3.54 million, said the ministry, which calculates the data differently from the National Statistics Institute (INE), whose figures are usually taken as a reference. According to the INE, at the end of December there were in Spain 3.19 million unemployed, representing an unemployment rate of 13.78% after years of sharp decline. This figure was the second highest in the Eurozone only behind Greece. Spain is currently the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus after Italy, with 9,053 deaths and more than 100,000 confirmed cases according to the latest balance offered on Wednesday.