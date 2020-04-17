The Spanish Ministry of Health estimated this Thursday at 585 the new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which means 19 thousand 478 in total, and in five thousand 252 infections, which people who have contracted the disease rise to 188 thousand 068 since the beginning of the crisis.

However, these differences do not correspond if the disaggregated data provided by the ministry is taken as a reference, according to which 348 more deaths would have occurred, a discrepancy recognized at a press conference by the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies , Fernando Simón.

Simón explained that the ministry is requesting more detailed information from the autonomous communities to try to unify the criteria for counting data, which until now they were disparate, making it difficult to obtain real data.

