Spain recorded 87 deaths from coronaviruses in the last 24 hours on Sunday, falling below the barrier of 100 deaths for the first time in two months, on the eve of the easing of the confinement from which Madrid and Barcelona are currently excluded.

“We are below 100 for the first time in a long time, which is good news,” said the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón. At the peak of the epidemic, 950 deaths were recorded in early April.

“We are very close that this effort that we have made shows that we have achieved the final objective of ending the transmission,” he said.

Spain remains one of the countries most affected in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic with 27,650 deaths, according to the balance of the Ministry of Health published on Sunday. More than 231 thousand cases have been reported.

Simón recalled, however, that as mobility opens, the country may be exposed to “imported cases”.

Spain began a progressive deconfinement in a part of the country last Monday, which should end in late June.

With the government’s authorization for lack of confidence in new provinces on Monday, around 70% of Spaniards will have begun to regain normality next week.

The first phase of the lack of confinement foresees the reopening of terraces for bars and restaurants as well as family or friends gatherings of a maximum of 10 people.

However, Madrid, a large part of the neighboring region of Castilla León and Barcelona will remain confined next week. However, the government has decided to relax the measures and allow small businesses to open their doors without an appointment.

For several days, every night there have been demonstrations in a Madrid neighborhood to denounce the management of the health crisis by the Pedro Sánchez government, a movement that has spread to other neighborhoods in the capital and in the city of Salamanca ( Castilla León).

