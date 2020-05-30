Madrid, May 30 . .- Two days after 70% of Spaniards go to phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, Spain has registered a rebound in the number of infections this Saturday by adding 271 new cases in 24 hours While the death toll has risen to 27,125, with four more killed in one day.

Most of the new infections have occurred in Madrid (95) and Catalonia (88), although there are several communities that have not registered any new contagion in the last 24 hours (Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Extremadura) in addition to Ceuta and Melilla and only one in Murcia.

In the last 7 days, a total of 43 deaths have been recorded, most of them in Catalonia (13), followed by six in Extremadura; four in Castilla y León, Galicia and Madrid, three in the Valencian Community, two in Aragon, Asturias and La Rioja, and one in the Canary Islands, Castilla La Mancha and Murcia.

In Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Navarra, the Basque Country, Ceuta and Melilla there have been no deaths in the last week.

Starting Monday, 70% of Spaniards will already be in phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, while the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera will debut phase 3, in which, according to what is published today the BOE, the time slots disappear and retail establishments and premises and professional service activities can open with a capacity of 50%.

In hospitality, bar consumption is allowed as long as the safety distance is guaranteed and the outdoor terraces may open to 75% of their capacity.

Those that will not be able to function are the nightlife venues, despite the fact that the plan approved by the Council of Ministers on April 28 provided that they could start to do so with limited capacity in phase 3.

The National Federation of Leisure and Entertainment Entrepreneurs Spain at Night has shown its perplexity at the decision and has demanded a meeting with the Ministry of Health to discuss de-escalation in the sector.

Another novelty that has been known this Saturday is the possibility of using indoor swimming pools and sports facilities throughout Spain starting on Monday, as long as there is no physical contact between users, who will maintain a two-meter safety distance, and a maximum capacity of 30% is respected.

The text published by the BOE specifies that in swimming pools “individual sports may be allowed” and “an access and control system will be enabled to prevent the accumulation of people.”

In the political arena, the Madrid Councilor for the Presidency, María Eugenia Carballedo, has asked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to “stop mistreating the Community of Madrid” who has asked him for “very reasonable things” for next week , alluding to the relaxation of the conditions of phase 1 of the de-escalation.

The counselor of the Presidency has proposed to Sánchez that “do not compel the people of Madrid to do sports in very strict hours that are causing crowds and to lift these time limits, at least, during the weekend.”

Carballedo has also urged the Executive to allow the opening of shopping malls, limiting the capacity and allowing second-year Bachillerato students to return to class.

For her part, the Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has said that the requests that the autonomous communities make to the Government to change the phase or asking for relief measures should be “public and available to everyone”, as well as resolutions offered by the State of these requests.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ceuta has sealed all the beaches due to the outbreak of cases of coronavirus that has accounted in the last days for 16 positives and 271 people in isolation at home in just 48 hours, and is studying sealing at least four blocks of houses in the city ​​where contagions have been detected.

In addition, the National Police investigates a high society party in Córdoba in which a foreign tourist, linked to the Belgian Royal House, tested positive for coronavirus, which quarantined all attendees.

The party brought together 27 people – well above the 10 allowed – from high society and a day later one of his assistants – a Belgian aristocrat, Prince Joaquin – tested positive for the disease.

The 27 people in attendance are in quarantine, while also studying what contacts they may have had.

