Up to 9 regrowths have been registered in Spain in the last days. Due to relaxation measures in de-escalation, some territories are registering increases in their numbers of infected, which has triggered the alarms and could even reverse phase.

📹 The director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, remembers: 🔸Pass phase does not mean being free of danger 🔸There is still risk and we must be aware of it 🔸A single outbreak could be the start of another epidemic nationwide # EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/lVvrP8WS9W – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) May 27, 2020

Lleida

The Catalan city He has registered 187 new cases and eight admitted to the ICU. One of the main foci was in a Birthday Party. Twenty people attended her and the consequence was that they were all infected by COVID-19.

The other known case occurred in a slaughterhouse. Due to this, the region was not proposed to advance to phase 2 and it was decided to stay for one more week in the first stage.

Totana

In this Murcian town there has been an increase in cases mainly due to six agricultural day laborers who tested positive. Since the pandemic began, only 25 cases had been registered, but with these six new ones, 45 people have been quarantined and its advance was postponed to phase 2.

Ceuta

Is about one of the most important upswing in our country. The autonomous city quantified in 22 active cases and 271 people in home isolation. For this reason, he received the warning from Salvador Illa about a possible step back to phase 0.

Javier Guerrero, Minister of Health of Ceuta, after observing irresponsible behavior, assured that “we are going to begin to denounce by attacks against the public health”. Today it has also been known that the leaders They have decided to seal the beaches to avoid increasing the number of infected people.

Leganes

This area of ​​Madrid, specifically in the Huerta de los Frailes area, it has detected 54 of the last 59 cases notified in this municipality. This area is where they concentrate the majority of nursing homes in the town, although from the Spanish capital it has not wanted to personalize in that aspect.

Gijón

The El Carmen residence in the Asturian city has registered 19 new positives: of them, 15 are from residents, while 4 are from the health personnel of the same. The Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (Sespa) has made the decision to intervene this residence to carry out a strict epidemiological control.

Cordova

Definitely, the most striking case having involved a member of Belgian royalty. Due to a high society party in the Andalusian city, 27 people have been infected. The result has been a complaint from the Andalusian Government before the Government Subdelegation in Córdoba.

Tenerife

In Tenerife nine cases have been registered in a week, with the curiosity that they have all been from the same family. Due to a meal on the occasion of a meeting, an asymptomatic person infected the rest, with what currently exist 30 other suspected cases of infection.

Basin

The Minister of Health spoke in his last appearance of a small regrowth emerged in Cuenca, although he did not want to give more details about it about where the origin might be. The Castilian-La Mancha city is already in phase 2, and despite this rebound, it does not seem to be in danger with a possible setback.

Badajoz

Again, a birthday party was the cause of this rebound. 18 people are in isolation after attending it, in which an infected person was present. José María Vergeles, Minister of Health, Social Services of the Junta de Extremadura was hopeful: “I hope the rebound doesn’t turn into an outbreak.”