Spain registers 33 deaths, the lowest figure since August

Spain once again sets a record in the right direction. This Thursday, Health has reported 33 deaths from coronavirus, the lowest figure since August. In addition, 5,733 cases have been registered and a further decline in incidence, which drops five points to 139.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry confirms 2,816 covid infections, without any community reaching a thousand. Madrid continues to set the national top, but with 989, far from their numbers long ago. The global number of confirmed cases is 3,631,661.

Deaths from the pandemic throughout Spain rise to 79,601, of which 173 correspond to the last seven days. The figure, like the fatality that remains at 2.2%, could notice a sharp decline if the trend towards lower mortality marked in recent days continues.

The fall in incidence at the state level is also noticeable in the Basque Country, which is on the verge of falling from extreme risk (252 cases). At the other extreme, there are eight territories below 100 cases per 100,000 people at 14 days: Ceuta (minimum with 11), Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, Murcia, Asturias, Extremadura, Galicia and the Canary Islands.

A third of Spaniards, already vaccinated

On Wednesday the trend continued to decline, when 6,080 positives and 66 deaths were registered, one of the lowest figures in recent months.

The strong rate of vaccination helps a lot when the curve falls. With the advance of this Thursday, Spain has already put at least one dose to a third of its population, just over 16 million inhabitants, while the people immunized with the full schedule are around 7.7 million (16.2% ).

