Spain registers 17 deaths, a new minimum since August, and 5,482 cases

Spain once again marks its minimum daily deaths from coronavirus since August, with 17 deaths. In addition, Health has confirmed 5,482 cases and a new drop in incidence, which already stands at 124 national average.

With the brake on mortality in recent weeks, deaths still do not exceed the barrier of 80,000 recognized by the ministry (79,905), of which 128 have occurred in the last week. Madrid marks the territorial limit with 49 deaths.

Also the positives have experienced a slowdown in their curve compared to weeks ago. Of the almost 5,500 added this Friday, only 2,517 correspond to the last 24 hours. Health confirms 3,668,658 covid diagnoses.

The incident leaves another piece of information to highlight. There is no longer any territory above 200 cases in 14 days. The Basque Country, which remained above that threshold, falls to 199. In addition, there are nine points below 100.

On Thursday the statistics maintained the recent trend, with 5,290 cases and 33 deaths, low records accompanied by a new decrease in the incidence.

Hospital occupancy continues to drop and there are already ‘only’ 3.86% of places on the floor reserved for patients with coronavirus. The rate of admitted to the ICU is 14.71%, almost half a point less than on Thursday.

Record arrival of vaccines among territorial controversies

Next week will begin with a record arrival of vaccines to Spain. The Government expects to receive 4.6 million doses among the four currently approved drugs, which will further accelerate a campaign that already has 8.8 million immunized and 17.7 million citizens with at least one dose.

But before the massive arrival of roads, Health and the communities are having disagreements over the administration …

