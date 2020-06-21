Spain will open its borders to most European countries and end the state of alarm imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19

. –

Madrid, Spain.- All Spain enjoy the first sunday with total freedom to scroll after more than three months of limitations, a relief when summer begins, which visitors to the European Schengen area, except Portugal, can also enjoy without having to do quarantine.

98 days of restrictions end today to mobility and of lockdown in the harshest days of the pandemic, which meant the abrupt stoppage of the economy and the daily habits of millions of people in Spain, where more than 28,300 people have died from coronavirus.

Now the mobility within Spain, which facilitates the reunion of family members from different provinces or the possibility of traveling to second residences in coastal or mountain areas, but also the beginning of the arrival of international visitors, since today airports are open for flights from of Europe.

AIRPORTS RESUME THEIR ACTIVITY

The large airports of Spain like those in Madrid and Barcelona returned to work this Sunday, although not at full capacity, after more than three months with practically no activity.

Today one hundred international flights are expected from the European Schengen area, except Portugal, which will open its borders with Spain on July 1, in addition to 225 domestic flights.

The first two flights that arrived this Sunday at Madrid airport, one of the access doors to Spain from abroad, they came from Paris and Milan (Italy).

Until yesterday the arrivals I received Spain Third-country countries were limited, as flights were only justified for situations such as expatriation, for reasons of work or residence.

Today in the airports images of family reunions of Spaniards who were abroad were seen, but also the arrival of the first foreign visitors.

Spain, a large recipient of international tourism, received 83.7 million visitors last year, most of them from the United Kingdom (18.1 million), Germany (11.2 million) and France (11.1).

Many of them do not go to hotels, but have a second residence in Spain, as is the case with more than 400,000 Britons with houses in the coastal areas and who, like the rest of the Europeans who arrive, will not have to pass a quarantine.

Today also in the towns bordering France there was an activity like it had not been seen for months, with gas stations, tobacconists and shops full of customers who came to Spain to buy cheaper products like tobacco or gasoline.

ENJOY THE SUMMER WITH CAUTION

The clearest image of this new normality is that of the beaches full of bathers and the roads with a fluid and continuous traffic, as an example of that freedom of movements recovered after the Government decreed the state of alarm and therefore the reduction of the mobility, last March 14, in the midst of a pandemic of coronavirus.

But also the Spanish cities and towns recovered another lost image, that of children enjoying the play areas in public parks, closed for more than three months as a security measure.

Although from today the limitations of the mobility, the authorities insist on maintaining caution and asking to comply with hygiene rules and personal distancing to avoid the feared outbreaks of a pandemic that has left 28,322 deaths and 245,938 infections, according to the latest official data.

For this reason, the mandatory use of masks in public transport and in places where it is not possible to maintain a distance of at least one and a half meters from people applies. Many regional governments have also decreed capacity limits in public places, as is the case of the Community of Madrid, the most affected by the coronavirus.

The fourth vice president of the Government, the socialist Teresa Ribera, insisted this Sunday in a message of « caution » to take extreme precautions and care: « Although we keep it at bay, the virus is there, » he said in an interview on public radio. Spanish.

