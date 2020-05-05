Spain today registered 185 deaths from the coronavirus and 867 new infections, figures that show a stable trend in the reversal of the pandemic, coinciding with the country’s entry into an opening phase of the confinement imposed on the population to control the outbreak of the disease a mid March.

For the third consecutive day, the deceased remain below 200 and the new positive cases at less than 1,000.

The increase in the death toll is 21 people compared to the previous day, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus to 25,613, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

Regarding infections, there was a rebound from 356 cases to 867 in the last 24 hours, an increase of 0.40%, which places the total number of positives detected with standard PCR tests at 219,329 people.

Furthermore, since the start of the pandemic 123,487 patients were discharged medically-

“The figures are favorable and now we have to make sure that there are no terrible outbreaks. This is good news, but you have to be very careful,” said Fernando Simón, the crisis committee expert who advises the Spanish government on managing the pandemic. .

“The number of people who have overcome the infection is increasingly important,” so we are in a “very good position for the transition,” added the director of the Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies.

Almost all of the Spanish territory, with the exception of some advanced islands, has been going through “phase 0” of the confinement de-escalation plan since yesterday, in which it is allowed to open small shops by appointment and maintaining strict measures of security.

On the other hand, all Spanish citizens are allowed to go outside to walk or play sports in different time zones. In the case that they use public transport, the use of chinstraps is mandatory.

Starting Monday, May 11, various areas of the country are scheduled to move to “phase 1” of the plan on Monday, when the outdoor spaces for bars and restaurants can be opened.

The “road map” designed by the Spanish government establishes that the confinement will be “asymmetric”, depending on the evolution in the different territories of objective variables such as the incidence of the virus, hospital and diagnostic capacity (number of tests daily) and the level of protection in the different activities.

Tomorrow is the deadline for the different territories to request to go to “phase 1”, in which large cities such as Barcelona would not yet enter, according to the Catalan health authorities.

Instead, the Madrid regional government, where the largest coronavirus outbreak in all of Spain occurred, said it is ready to jump to Phase 1 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government today approves a new 15-day extension of the state of alarm that expires on May 9, amid mounting political tension that cast doubt on its ratification in Parliament.

.