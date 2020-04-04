Spain recorded 809 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which represents the second consecutive reduction in the daily balance of deaths, after the 950 deaths recorded on Thursday, according to official figures published on Saturday. Contagions rose to 124,736, with 7,026 new infected in the last day.

Total, 11,744 people have died from coronavirus in Spain, the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths after Italy. So far, 124,736 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed.