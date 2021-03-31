Spain recommends that its citizens leave Burma “as soon as possible” after the escalation of violence

Burma remains divided in two. The protests against the coup do not stop and the military junta in command stops them with repression and deaths. For this reason, the Spanish authorities recommended this Wednesday to their citizens that they leave Burma (Myanmar) as soon as possible.

“If you are currently in Myanmar: It is recommended to leave the country as soon as possible, making use of the available flights to leave Myanmar, “says the message from the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

More than 500 civilians have died, at least a hundred of them last weekend, due to the repression of pro-democratic protests by the police and soldiers since the coup on February 1, according to data from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners of Burma (AAPP).

“It is expected that in the coming days and weeks episodes of violence continue to escalate significantly in major cities of the country, and especially in Yangon (Rangoon) “indicates the recommendation of the ministry.

Other EU countries such as Germany, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland, as well as the US, UK and Australia have also recommended that their citizens leave the country. Before the coup of February 1 about 90 Spaniards resided in Burma, many of whom have already left the country.

According to the videos and eyewitness testimonies, the security forces have killed protesters and others in their homes, including children, while hold more than 2,600 political prisoners under arrest, including the deposed leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

However, protesters from the peaceful civil disobedience movement take to the streets daily to protest against the military junta. The involvement of ethnic guerrillas in the protest movement against the junta It raises the fear of an escalation of violence and even the spread throughout the territory of the civil war that various armed groups have been waging against the Army for decades.

The Burmese Army has bombed civilians in areas controlled by the Karen guerrillas along the border with Thailand, which has caused thousands of displacedAt the same time, the conflict with the guerrillas of the Kachin minority has also escalated.