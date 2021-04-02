Spain receives one million doses of AstraZeneca this Thursday and 1.2 million from Pfizer will arrive on Monday

Spain received this Thursday afternoon 1,056,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. The minister, Carolina Darias, also advanced that 1,200,000 doses will arrive on Monday from Pfizer. “With this increase, the target of 70% of Spanish men and women vaccinated throughout the summer is within reach,” said Darias.

The doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received this Thursday were scheduled to were distributed throughout the early morning this Friday among the autonomous communities that can vaccinate during the Easter holidays.

“It is an important escalation”, The minister stressed in statements to the press at the doors of the Ministry, before going to the storage center to receive the AstraZeneca consignment, which will allow a boost to the immunization plan.

Darias also stressed that a new record for daily administration of vaccine doses in Spain, with 306,995 in the last 24 hours.

The autonomous communities had administered until this Thursday a total of 8,342,160 doses of the vaccines against covid-19 of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. This figure represents 86.1% of those delivered in Spain, amounting to 9,589,995 units.

In addition, a total of 2,797,015 people have already received the second dose from which immunity begins to be generated, 75,931 more than this Wednesday. This represents 33.5% of the total doses administered.