When the borders with countries of the European Union reopen, Spain receives visitors from abroad for the first time in three months

Airports Spain began to receive this Sunday the first visitors to the European Schengen area, except Portugal, after the country reopened its borders after three months of state of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to a hundred international flights, there will be another 225 that will be domestic, since today the mobility restrictions in Spain are also ending.

The first two flights that arrived this Sunday at The airport of Playing cards, one of the access doors to Spain from abroad, coming from Paris (France) and Milan (Italy).

Arrival of first visitors from abroad to Spain, after reopening of borders with the Schengen area. . photo

He too airport of Barcelona It receives the first planes without incident from early in the morning and the airport will work today on some eighty operations, of which 41 will correspond to the arrival of national and international flights.

The first international flight to reach the Catalan capital was from Berlin.

The operation is developing with total normality, assured the same sources. Until yesterday, arrivals received by Spain from third countries were limited, since flights were only justified for situations such as expatriation, for reasons of work or residence.

Spanish airports have prepared to receive new passengers and guarantee “that they come in safe conditions for themselves and for those who host them,” Health Minister Salvador Illa explained this Saturday.

Illa supervised yesterday with the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, the security measures put in place at the Madrid airport for the prevention of the coronavirus.

Starting today, travelers arriving in Spain will have to spend three filters security: fill in a document stating if they have passed the coronavirus and where to find them, a temperature control and a visual inspection.

If a visitor does not pass any of these “primary” controls, the traveler will be treated by a Foreign Health doctor who, according to the diagnosis, may refer the patient to the Spanish health service.

With the beginning of summer, today, Spain begins its high season of tourism, one of the main engines of its economy, although this year the situation is weighed down by the pandemic and the security measures that it entails.

