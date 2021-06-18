Spain receives a “suffocating” summer on Monday in almost the entire country

06/18/2021 at 9:46 AM CEST

Spain is preparing to receive a “suffocating” summer, hotter than normal (up to 2ºC more in parts of the interior of the country), according to the forecast of meteorologists. At the moment, so far this year there has already been a rise of 1.2º C above the average. The interior regions will be the most affected and the peninsular northwest will have a somewhat better situation.

On Monday, June 21, the astronomical summer begins in Spain, although the meteorological summer began on day 1. In any case, it is a season marked by heat and atmospheric stability in our country.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has made its prediction about what the summer will be like this year and is committed to a summer period with higher temperatures than usual in Spain, except for the peninsular northwest, during the months of June, July and August.

Aemet predicts that, during the meteorological summer, there is a probability of 50% to 60% that temperatures will exceed the usual values ​​in all of Spain, except in the northwest of the peninsula. In this area, the usual values ​​will be taken, taking as a reference the period between 1981 and 2010.

Until this Tuesday, June 15, the year 2021 presents an anomaly in Spain of 1.2º C above the average. That makes it, so far, the sixth warmest year in the Spanish series. Furthermore, this trend does not appear to be changing over the summer period.

Apart from the state agency, meteorological experts agree with the forecast. The Meteored portal describes a scenario of “suffocating & rdquor; during this summer, even more than in previous years.

According to Meteored, the quarter of June, July and August is expected to be warmer than normal in the entire national territory, although with significant differences between regions.

At a synoptic level, it seems that the anticyclonic ridge will be centered on the peninsular vertical, so that several outbreaks of continental tropical air (warm and dry) may occur, without forgetting that in summer the Iberian Peninsula “manufactures” its own heat, as it is practically a mini-continent. There are no significant anomalies in surface pressure, although the south and easterly winds will probably predominate.

In which communities is a “sweltering” summer expected?

According to the maps, in the Community of Madrid, a good part of Castilla-La Mancha, southern Castilla y León and in the southwest of Aragon Temperatures can be 1º C to 2º C above the average, so it could be a record summer in these regions, something that has been repeating in recent years.

According to the ECMWF, in many areas of the interior of the peninsula we could have temperatures up to 2º C above what would be normal in summer.

In the rest of the interior of the peninsula, Catalonia and Menorca we expect values ​​around 0.5-1º C higher than usual. It seems that in the east, the Andalusian coasts, the Cantabrian coast, the extreme southwest, the Canary Islands and most of the Balearic Islands will be “spared”, since anomalies of up to 0.5º C at most are expected.

As we all know, in summer subsidence (associated with high pressures) reinforces stability in the lower troposphere, so rainfall is scarce, but with nuances, since storms can change the rainfall balance of the station in a few hours. Forecasts suggest that it will probably be drier than usual in the northeast, with the same trend, although to a lesser extent, in the southeast and south.

It is quite likely that the next quarter will be drier than usual in the northeast of the peninsula.

We are likely to see fewer storms than in other summers in Catalonia and Aragon, where in some mountain areas, summer is one of the rainiest seasons of the year.

In the Valencian Community, Region of Murcia, southeast of Castilla-La Mancha, west of Extremadura and in parts of Andalusia, it seems that rainfall will be scarcer than usual, although precisely the average values ​​are meager in most of these communities during the summer.

The second driest spring of the 21st century

On the other hand, the season that already ends has been the fourth driest spring since the start of the historical series in 1961, and the second driest of the 21st century, only behind that of 2005.

More specifically, last spring has been very dry. 114.5 l / m2 were accumulated throughout the quarter in mainland Spain as a whole, a value that represents 67% of the normal value of the reference period, that is, two thirds.

Spring was dry or very dry, especially in the northern third and western half of the peninsula, as well as in the Canary Islands. It became extremely dry in the east of the Basque Country, Navarra and northwest of Huesca. On the contrary, rainfall was higher than normal values, even doubling them, in the south of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and the eastern end of Andalusia. In the Balearic Islands it had a normal character.

