Spain receives 4,100 million more from the EU fund against unemployment

“Today Spain has received almost € 4.1 billion in loans under the SURE instrument, which finances work-time reduction schemes and will help protect employment and livelihoods in Spain with a total of € 21.3 billion. Europe is with you. “With this message, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Tuesday that Spain adds 4.1 billion more from the EU employment aid fund, precisely to try to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the labor market It is, together with Italy, the Member State that has benefited the most.

More information shortly.