Spain received the highest level of orders ever for a sale of eurozone bonds on Wednesday as governments offer attractive premiums on debt issues to finance reinforced economic stimulus programs.

The eurozone country raised 15 billion euros ($ 16.3 billion) from the sale of a new 10-year bond, receiving 97 billion euros on investor orders, a director told ..

In a statement, the Spanish Ministry of Economy said that the orders were distributed among 560 investment accounts “highly diversified, both geographically and by type of investor”.

The ministry said 79% of the total issue is made up of non-Spanish investors.

This is the biggest demand ever seen for the sale of a eurozone bond, exceeding the 58 billion euros that Belgium attracted for a sale of 8 billion euros in March.

Eurozone governments are seeing a high level of demand for organizations this week, but analysts have expressed skepticism about how significant the high level of requests is.

HIGH PRICE

Organizations, in which borrowers hire a group of banks to sell the business, help to explore a larger investor base and sell larger securities. Government borrowers are increasingly relying on them as they fund huge stimulus programs to address the economic impact of Covid-19.

But this issue has a price. Spain, like other eurozone sovereigns who used consortia, is paying to attract investors for its debt.

Spain is paying a premium of about 12 basis points to its outstanding bonds, similar to Italy the day before, according to ING senior tax strategist Antoine Bouvet.

