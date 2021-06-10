Spain reaches 96 qualifiers for the Tokyo Paralympic Games

06/10/2021 at 12:20 CEST

.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has published the qualifying ranking for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, according to which Spain gets four places in the men’s category, bringing to 96 national athletes with a guaranteed presence in the Japanese appointment.

The four tennis players who will travel to Japan are from Vigo Martin de la Puente (13th place on the world list), the man from Madrid Daniel Cavrezaschi (18th), the Barcelona Kiko tur (42º) and the Murcian Kike siscar (45º). The first three already represented Spain at the Rio 2016 Games but now, unlike five years ago, there will be no female representation.

After the incorporation of these four wheelchair tennis players, the Spanish Paralympic team has 92 qualifying places for the Tokyo Games, plus four for support athletes.

Of these 96 seats, 34 correspond to team sports: 12 for each of the women’s and men’s wheelchair basketball teams, who will compete together again 29 years after doing so for the last time in Barcelona 1992, and the remaining ten , for the blind soccer-5 team, divided into eight visually impaired players plus two goalkeepers.

In swimming there will be 24 Spanish representatives, 15 men and nine women. They have a guaranteed female place for having achieved a minimum of five athletes –Teresa Perales, Michelle Alonso, Sarai Gascón, Marta Fernández and María Delgado-, while the remaining four choose Nuria Marqués, Ariadna Edo, Isabel Yinghua Hernández and Nahia Zudaire, all of them with minimum B.

In male category, only Toni Ponce and Íñigo Llopis are guaranteed a presence in Japan, although there are eleven other swimmers with minimum B who can opt for the thirteen remaining places: Luis Huerta, Jacobo Garrido, David Levecq, Miguel Luque, José Antonio Marí, Carlos Martínez, Miguel Ángel Martínez, Sergio Martos, Óscar Salguero, David Sánchez and Xavi Torres.

The deadline to accredit the minimum swimming marks that allow access to this quota ends on June 20.

The 18 places in athletics -16 for athletes with disabilities plus two guides- are not so easy to distribute. For the eight women There are four women with minimum A (Adiaratou Iglesias, Desirée Vila, Sara Andrés and Mari Carmen Paredes-Lorenzo Sánchez) and as many with minimum B (Sara Martínez, Miriam Martínez, Izaskun Osés and Susana Rodríguez-Celso Comesaña).

In the men’s category there are seven of the eight places that are already assigned to Alberto Suárez, Gustavo Nieves, Kim López, Héctor Cabrera, Iván Cano, Yassine Ouhdadi and Gerard Download and their guide Guillermo Rojo, so the last available place will have to be chosen from among the three athletes who have achieved the minimum B so far (Xavi Porras, Deliber Rodríguez and Álvaro del Amo). There is still the possibility of expanding the quota in this sport through the system of high performance marks, which will be assigned on June 23.

Table tennis has six assigned places, all of them nominal and achieved by ranking: Iker Sastre, Álvaro Valera, Jordi Morales, Juan Bautista Pérez, José Manuel Ruiz and Eduardo Cuesta.

In canoeing there would be several representatives after the three places achieved in the last World Cup with Adrián Castaño, Adrián Mosquera and Inés Felipe, who join the two conquered in the 2019 World Cup by Higinio Rivero and Juan Antonio Valle.

In cycling, the quota has barely been distributed but the national team, which currently only has two places, hopes to approach ten on June 14, when the combined ranking by nations after the World Cup is published.

Rowing has a single representative (Javier Reja), taekwondo (Álex Vidal) and the shot (Juan Antonio Saavedra), three sports in which there are medal options in Tokyo.

In addition to these eleven sports, there are four others in which Spain still has options to get places. Weightlifting and judo will publish their qualifying rankings on June 28, while triathlon will do so on July 5. Lastly, archery will hold its World Qualifying Tournament between July 4-11 in the Czech Republic.

The Spanish Paralympic Committee estimates that the final figure in Japan will be about 115 athletes.