As every year, the Fundación Telefónica has today presented the report ‘Digital Society in Spain 2019’, which contains the indicators and trends regarding the evolution of digital transformation of our country. From it, data as interesting as nine out of ten Spaniards have Internet access or three out of four homes already have fiber optic coverage.

In fact, Spain can boast of occupying the first place in Europe in terms of fiber optic coverage and customers, despite the fact that there’s still a long way to go and in other sections such as the digitization of SMEs or human capital with digital skills, we do not obtain such good results.

The rise of the mobile internet in the world

Evolution of the penetration of communication services in the world

The conclusion that emerges from this report is that the high speed mobile internet access It is the service that is growing the most globally: there are already almost 5,300 million inhabitants that have this service worldwide. Not surprisingly, in the last five years, the number of mobile broadband users has grown with an average annual rate of 22%, compared to 9.2% for fixed broadband or 4.1% for mobile telephony .

By regions, the highest penetration of mobile internet is achieved in America (97.1 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants), followed by Europe (93.6 per 100), although the Asia-Pacific region is the one that grows with the highest annual average rate between 2013 and 2018 (30.8%). In fixed broadband, however, the highest penetration occurs in Europe (31.3 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants), followed by America (20.6 per 100).

When it comes to next-generation networks, the report again highlights that 5G technology infrastructures will be essential in a digital ecosystem where there is currently more than 7,000 million connected devices, a figure that is expected to exceed 21,500 million in 2025.

Global mobile data traffic

In this sense, Ericsson calculates that, by 2024, 5G networks will be responsible for 34% of data traffic in the world, which are expected to reach 131 exabytes by that date, that is, the annual rate will experience a 30% growth between 2018 and 2024.

Spain: not only coverage, also speed

Internet users in Spain

If we look at Spain, we observe that nine out of ten Spaniards already have internet access and the gender gap has been eliminated: both men and women access in the same proportion (90.7%). Yes there still exists a gap between younger and older users, although it is gradually reducing: in 2019, practically all young people between 16 and 24 years old were internet users (99.1%), while, between 65 and 74 years old, the percentage dropped to 63.6 % (49.1% in 2018).

Regarding coverage, in our country there has been an increase in both fixed and mobile broadband. In the latter, coverage of 3.5G networks reached 99.9% of Spanish households in June 2018 and 4G coverage stood at 99.5%.

Broadband coverage by speeds in Spain (2018)

Regarding fixed broadband coverage, the increase in FTTH coverage stands out, which went from 63% in 2016 to 77% in 2018, thus causing an increase in coverage for speeds equal to or greater than 100 Mbps. This means that our connection to the networks is mostly ultra-fast: three out of four homes have fiber optic coverage, which places Spain first in terms of coverage and fiber customers in Europe.

Recall that, according to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in June 2019, the ultra fast broadband networks (with a speed equal to or greater than 100 Mbps), they already reached 83.6% of the population

Service revenues

Broadband, both fixed and mobile, continues to be hired mainly under the modality of service packages. The most consumed convergent offer in Spain is quadruple play (fixed telephony, mobile telephony, fixed broadband and mobile broadband), with 6.33 million packets in 2018, 1.7% more than in 2017. However, It is the quintuple play (fixed telephony, mobile telephony, fixed broadband, mobile broadband and television) the package that grows the most, by 8.4%, reaching 5.92 million.

Variation in the number of subscribers

In this sense, in our country there has been a great growth in subscribers to pay television. According to CNMC data, at the beginning of 2019 there were in Spain about seven million pay television subscribers in its different modalities, representing growth of around 25% since 2015 and an exponential increase since 2012.

Audiovisual content consumption by access method

Here, we also appreciate the The rise of television on demand, which provides the viewer with an increasingly varied and abundant offer of content, while helping to reduce illegal consumption.

