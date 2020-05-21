The Spanish Public Treasury increased the need for gross financing by 100 billion euros to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus

The Spanish Public Treasury announced this Thursday that it will increase this year its debt issue in some 100 billion euros due to the revision of its financing program in the face of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need for financing increased due to the fact that the State will have to face significant expenses for sanitary measures, socio-labor and socioeconomic constraint, and you will see reduced tax revenue for this reason.

The Treasury calculates a gross financing need for this year of 297 thousand 657 million euros, compared to the forecast of 196 thousand 504 million made at the beginning of the year.

Sources of the Ministry of Economic Affairs They explained that the new financing need can be fully met through Treasury auctions or with other financing alternatives such as the SURE, the new European fund against unemployment, from which, they calculate, Spain can obtain some 15 billion.

However, the sources said, the conditions of this fund, which will have up to 100 billion euros, will remain to be seen. amount to be distributed to each country and if it will be possible to access this year or gradually.

Another instrument that could help reduce Spanish financing needs would be the reconstruction fund for Europe, although it will also depend on whether, finally, it is structured in the form of transfers or loans to the countries.

For some months now, after the outbreak of the health crisis, Spain has accelerated its emissions and has already captured 143,491 million, 48.6 percent of the new target set for 2020, and almost 55 percent of the previous one.

The joint debt of all Spanish public administrations closed last March at the record of 1,242 billion euros, after increasing 1.9 percent over the previous month, according to data updated by the Bank of Spain.

With information from EFE