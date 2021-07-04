Spain qualify for the Eurocup semifinal after beating Switzerland on penalties

The Spanish soccer team has qualified for the semifinal of the Eurocup after facing Switzerland in the quarter-finals in a duel that ended up winning on penalties, after two stops by Unai Simón.

Luis Enrique has made two changes with respect to the match against Croatia: Jordi Alba and Pau Torres, who have played in place of Gayà and Eric García.

In fact, it has been Jordi Alba who has managed to overtake Spain in the first minutes of the meeting with a shot from the edge that was deflected by the Swiss Zakaria.

Spain, despite being ahead, has not found the rhythm of the match and in the second half, Shaqiri has achieved the draw after an oversight by the defense. Subsequently, the expulsion of Freuler has lowered the momentum of Switzerland, but theirs have held up well the meeting has gone to extra time.

The situation in overtime has not changed, despite playing Spain in superiority. However, Sommer has excelled under the sticks with great saves to maintain the tie and send the game to penalties. The batch ended satisfactorily for Spain, despite the fact that Luis Enrique’s men failed two (Busquets and Rodri). But Unai Simón has returned to save his team, he has guessed two of the Swiss shots and Vargas has been in charge of sending another to the stands. Oyarzabal has scored the fifth and final to reach the semifinals.

The ‘red’ will face next Tuesday at Wembley the winner of the cross between Belgium and Italy, which begins this Friday at 9:00 p.m.