Spain qualifies for quarterfinals and puts Argentina in trouble

Spain has defeated Argentina 81-71, a result that gives it the passport to play the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games and that leaves Argentina in trouble when it comes to not being eliminated in the first round.

The Spanish team, with another imposing match of Ricky Rubio, has won comfortably after reaching a maximum advantage of 16 points, and the first place of the group will be played with the Slovenia of Luka doncic, who defeated Japan today.

Argentina, meanwhile, will play third place in the group with the hosts. If they win and the United States beats the Czech Republic by more than 14 points, the Argentines will secure one of the two best third places in the groups and move on to the quarterfinals, although with tremendous power quarterfinals on the horizon.

The Argentine team dominated the first quarter with a great Nico Laprovittola, but his attack disappeared in the second quarter. Great defensive work by Spain that left Argentina with only 9 points in the second act to go into halftime winning 40-34 after scoring 60% of their field goals for 36% of the Albiceleste, who survived in the first half thanks to capture 10 offensive rebounds.

The dominance of Spain in the second part was constant. He got to put with 14 of advantage in the third quarter after a 2 + 1 of Pau Gasol and with 16 in the fourth quarter after a triple of Victor Claver.

In the end, comfortable 81-71, with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists from Ricky Rubio, once again the best in Spain. He played 25 minutes and made 5 triples of 6 attempts.

Sergio Llull scored 10 points, Pau Gasol was effective with 9 points and 8 rebounds in 17 minutes, much better than his brother Marc, who had a bad day and lost 8 balls, and players like Rudy fernandez, Victor Claver, Willy Hernangómez or Alex Abrines, who played the most minutes in Spain, contributed to the victory in a match loaded with turnovers (20 Spain and 24 Argentina).

In Argentina, huge Laprovittola with 27 points, 4 assists and 5 triples. Luis Scola, from less to more, he scored 13 points and Facundo Campazzo he stayed at 10 points and 3 steals after a gray game in which he had foul problems and ended up eliminated at 4:36 from the end, ripping his shirt in despair.