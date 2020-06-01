All Spanish beaches reopened on Monday, except those in Barcelona, ​​and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao will reopen for the first time in months now that Spain is taking steps to reactivate the tourist industry, paralyzed by the coronavirus.

The country lost about half of tourism revenue in the four months to April, and no tourists traveled to Spain that month because of the rigid isolation that took effect in March.

The government said on Monday that it is working hard to guarantee tourists the best health conditions now that it is starting a campaign to try to convince them to return from July.

“It is not a question of being the first to reopen, but of reopening knowing that we guarantee the health of not only the residents, but also the visitors,” Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry and Tourism, told Telecinco TV.

Tourism accounts for one in eight jobs in Spain, the second most visited country in the world, behind France, and more than 12% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Some beaches had already reopened gradually, and as of this Monday, all the beaches on the Costa del Sol, in the Mediterranean, up to the Basque coast in the north, will be open for leisure activities, except in the area of ​​the city of Barcelona, ​​where the coronavirus has not yet been sufficiently tamed.

But people are still prohibited from traveling freely around the country for a few more weeks.

Still on Monday afternoon, Bilbao’s Guggenheim will become the first Spanish museum to reopen its doors, but visitors will have to keep a distance of two meters and the rooms will be disinfected continuously.

Madrid tourist landmarks, the Prado, Thyssen and Reina Sofia museums are due to return to operation on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said last week that Spain will gradually receive foreign tourists in areas that have suspended all isolation measures. The nation also plans to end a two-week quarantine for tourists arriving in July.

The government will begin to discuss measures with its free-circulation European Schengen partners, but will also talk to others to try to reactivate tourism. It is not yet clear what the position will be regarding the United States and the United Kingdom, two major sources of visitors.

Another sign of recovery was the resumption of Spanish industrial activity in May after slowing to its lowest pace in almost 12 years in April.

